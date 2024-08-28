Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.17

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 49103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

