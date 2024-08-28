Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.38. 97,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$15.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2195122 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

