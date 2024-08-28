MWA Asset Management Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MWA Asset Management lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.7% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

NYSE URI traded down $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $736.14. The stock had a trading volume of 276,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

