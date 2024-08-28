MWA Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MWA Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.3% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.2 %

Lam Research stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $820.44. The stock had a trading volume of 891,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,743. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $950.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.44.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

