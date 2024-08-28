My Personal CFO LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.73. 2,929,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,154,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.