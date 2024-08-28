Nano One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $113.49 million and $2.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,710.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00544868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00103191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00267125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031311 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00072444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

