Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 3rd

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Napco Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

