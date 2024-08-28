Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.