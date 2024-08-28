Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

NDAQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. 1,457,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

