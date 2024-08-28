National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Valerie D. Kramer Sells 278 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 278 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $12,318.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.