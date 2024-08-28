National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.96

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 17697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

