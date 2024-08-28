Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 3,181 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60.

NGS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,178. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

