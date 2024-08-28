NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $8.98. NatWest Group shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 500,352 shares.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after buying an additional 2,139,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 765,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 627,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

