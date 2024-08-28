NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.93

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 9954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

