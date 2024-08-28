NavPoint Financial Inc. Buys 22,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

