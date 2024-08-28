nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $239,481.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.