NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.45

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.45 and last traded at $80.49, with a volume of 671532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $35,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.