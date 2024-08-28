NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.