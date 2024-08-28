NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Mark Glassman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NXGL stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

