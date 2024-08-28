NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 16th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

