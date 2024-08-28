NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.64. 5,288,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,393. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

