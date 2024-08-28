NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,573.0% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 596,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after purchasing an additional 560,567 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

