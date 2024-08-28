Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in August

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 5.1 %

NHNKY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $296.53 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

