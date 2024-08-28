NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Insider William J. Leatherberry Sells 3,000 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NMI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

