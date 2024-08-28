Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRILY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

