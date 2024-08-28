Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

