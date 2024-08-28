Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.