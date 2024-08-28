Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.55-14.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

