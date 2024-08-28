Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.55-14.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.