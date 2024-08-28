Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.92. 3,904,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. The stock has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

