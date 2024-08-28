Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.92. 5,183,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,439. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

