Northeast Investment Management Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.08. 683,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

