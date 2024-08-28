Northeast Investment Management Sells 155 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 108,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.59 and a 200 day moving average of $300.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

