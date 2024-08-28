Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,954 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 65,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 54.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6 %

DIS traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. 8,494,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509,095. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

