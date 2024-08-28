Northeast Investment Management Sells 807 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock remained flat at $71.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,363,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

