Northeast Investment Management Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. 2,391,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

