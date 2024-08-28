Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE NSTB opened at $0.00 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

