Notcoin Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Notcoin has a market cap of $912.06 million and approximately $386.87 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,439,122 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,122.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00870172 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $245,614,417.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

