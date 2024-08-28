Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Novavax

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Novavax by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

