Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 597,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,237. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

