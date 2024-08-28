NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NTT DATA Group Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. NTT DATA Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Get NTT DATA Group alerts:

About NTT DATA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.