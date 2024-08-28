NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
NTT DATA Group Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. NTT DATA Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07.
About NTT DATA Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NTT DATA Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.