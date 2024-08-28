NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Major Shareholder Xiang Zhang Sells 139,357 Shares

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Xiang Zhang sold 139,357 shares of NuZee stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $176,983.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NuZee stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. NuZee, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

