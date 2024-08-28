NVIDIA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 438,283,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,565,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,120,723 shares of company stock worth $610,405,941. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.