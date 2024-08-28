NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1 %

NVDA traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. 438,283,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,565,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.14. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,120,723 shares of company stock valued at $610,405,941. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

