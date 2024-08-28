NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.50 and last traded at $125.51. 112,035,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 444,222,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,120,723 shares of company stock worth $610,405,941 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

