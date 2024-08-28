OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
OceanaGold Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of OGC traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.43. The company had a trading volume of 249,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,718. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.14.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3851133 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
