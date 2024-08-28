Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.580-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.58-2.63 EPS.

Okta Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.54. 4,023,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.