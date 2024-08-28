Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.555-2.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.54. 3,708,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.58.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

