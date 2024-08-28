OMG Network (OMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.51 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $5.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00039955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

