ON (ONON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ON (NYSE: ONON):

8/23/2024 – ON had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

8/12/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – ON is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ON during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ON by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

