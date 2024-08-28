Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ooma Stock Up 18.9 %

Ooma stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 223,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ooma has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ooma by 28.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

